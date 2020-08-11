Singapore records 61 new Covid-19 cases

SINGAPORE: There were 61 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Singapore during the past 24 hours, including three imported ones.

According to brief data released here by the republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH) today, all the imported cases had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Based on its investigations so far, the ministry said there were two cases in the community, both Singaporeans.

The vast majority of the cases still involved work permit holders currently under quarantine.

The latest cases bring the infection tally for the republic to 55,353.

In its full data released late yesterday, Singapore has classified 760 of the reported cases as imported, 2,193 as community cases and 52,339 as dorm residents.

A total of 49,609 patients or about 90 per cent of the cumulative figure of cases have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

Meanwhile, 112 confirmed cases remain in hospital but none is in the intensive care unit.

A total of 5,544 patients who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still tested positive for COVID-19, have been isolated and cared for at community facilities.

To date, 27 people have died from complications due to COVID-19 in the republic. - Bernama