Singapore’s PM Lee Covid-19 positive again

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is experiencing a Covid-19 ‘rebound’, after showing his last negative result on Sunday (May 28) and returning to work on Monday (May29).

“I feel fine but I am afraid I have turned Covid-19 positive again,” he said on his official Facebook page which he appended his ‘positive’ result from a Covid-19 test kit.

The prime minister noted that his “doctors say it is a Covid rebound which happens in 5-10 per cent of cases.”

“It is still infectious although the risk is not high compared to the initial infection. The doctors have advised me to self-isolate until I test ART (Antigen Rapid Test ) negative,” he added.

Lee, 71, had tested positive for Covid-19 for the first time on May 22 since the outbreak hit the Island-city shore in 2020. -Bernama