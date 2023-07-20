Singapore’s Workers’ Party MP Leon Perera and party member Nicole Seah resign over affair

PETALING JAYA: Workers’ Party MP Leon Perera and senior party leader Nicole Seah have resigned from the party over an extramarital affair.

The affair is the latest scandal to have surfaced from Singapore’s political scene since Parliament speaker Tan Chuan-Jin and Tampines MP Cheng Li Hui resigned from the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) over their affair.

According to Channel News Asia, secretary-general Pritam Singh said that Perera has informed the acting Speaker of Parliament that he will be resigning as a MP.

“Leon’s conduct and not being truthful when asked by the party leadership about the allegations fell short of the standards expected of Workers’ Party MPs. This is unacceptable,“ said Pritam Singh.

This announcement was made just two days after a 15-second clip appeared to show Perera dining with 2020 General Election candidate Seah while holding and stroking her hands.

Both Perera and Seah are married. Perera, who turns 53 this year, has two children. Ms Seah, 36, had her second child in April last year.

Media outlet AsiaOne cited a man who claimed to be Perera’s ex-driver that Singh had been aware of the relationship between him and Seah since 2020.