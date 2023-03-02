Smog blankets Bangkok and 42 provinces as air pollution hit unhealthy level

BANGKOK: Smog blankets Bangkok and 42 provinces in Thailand as PM2.5 particles had exceeded the safe level of 50 microgrammes per cubic metre (ug/m3) on Friday.

The affected provinces include Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, Ayutthaya, Buriram, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and Chon Buri.

As at 6 pm (local time) today, Bangkok’s air quality index (AQI) reading was recorded at 152 on IQAir, a Swiss air quality tracking platform.

An AQI reading of above 100 is considered ‘unhealthy’, while above 200 is ‘very unhealthy’ and a level beyond 300 is ‘hazardous’.

The Pollution Control Department said the unhealthy levels of PM2.5 is due to stagnant weather.

People were advised to stay indoors and reduce outdoor activities as well as work from home.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department of Thailand forcasted that air pollution would reduce on Saturday as winds would blow away the pollutants. - Bernama