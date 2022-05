MOGADISHU: Former Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was re-elected as the tenth President of Somalia, defeating incumbent President Mohamed Farmajo in the third round of voting held in Mogadishu on Sunday.

Farmajo, who was seeking re-election for the third term in office, conceded the defeat and shook hands with Mohamud, reported Xinhua.

The 67-year-old Mohamud, who was previously president from 2012-2017, becomes the first president to be elected twice in the history of Somalia. - Bernama