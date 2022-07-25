Sri Lanka president’s office to reopen after crackdown

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s besieged presidential office will reopen tomorrow, police said, days after anti-government demonstrators were flushed out in a military crackdown that triggered international condemnation.

Widespread public anger over the island’s economic crisis saw protesters storm and occupy the colonial-era building earlier this month.

Soldiers were forced to rescue then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa from his nearby residence on the same day, with the leader fleeing to Singapore and resigning days later.

Troops armed with batons and automatic weapons cleared the 92-year-old presidential secretariat in a pre-dawn raid on Friday on the orders of Rajapaksa’s successor, Ranil Wickremesinghe.

At least 48 people were wounded and nine arrested in the operation, during which security forces tore down tents set up by protesters outside the complex since April.

“The office is ready for reopening from Monday,“ said a police official today.

He said forensic experts had visited the office to gather evidence of damage by protesters.

“The siege of the secretariat, which lasted since May 9, has been lifted.”

Western governments, the United Nations and human rights groups have condemned Wickremesinghe for using violence against unarmed protesters who had announced their intention to vacate the site later on Friday.

Police spokesman Nihal Talduwa said protesters were free to continue their demonstrations at a designated site near the presidential office.

The military operation to clear the secretariat building and its immediate surroundings came less than 24 hours after Wickremesinghe was sworn in and just before a new cabinet was appointed.

Wickremesinghe was elected by legislators on Wednesday to replace Rajapaksa, who fled to neighbouring Maldives in a military plane and then travelled to Singapore from where he sent his resignation.

Sri Lanka’s 22 million people have endured months of lengthy blackouts, record inflation and shortages of food, fuel and petrol.

Its government is officially bankrupt, having defaulted on its US$51 billion foreign debt, and is in bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund.

The economic crisis that fuelled the protest campaign shows no sign of easing, but the government today announced it would reopen schools, which had remained shut for the better part of a month.

Miles-long queues of motorists waiting to fill up were seen across the country today despite the government introducing a rationing system.

Wickremesinghe said he will unveil a fresh budget for the rest of the year in August as previous revenue and expenditure estimates were unrealistic. — AFP