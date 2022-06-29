Sri Lanka seeks fuel supplies from Qatar to overcome energy crisis

NEW DELHI: Sri Lanka has reached out to Qatar for fuel supplies as its energy situation remains grim amid a foreign exchange crisis.

Sri Lankan Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera on Tuesday held talks with Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Bin Sherida Al Kaabi for the supply of petroleum products, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Wijesekera in another meeting with the Qatar Fund for Development discussed a possible credit facility for energy purchases.

The Sri Lankan minister’s Qatar visit is part of the country’s efforts to find fresh fuel supplies and foreign exchange for buying essential goods such as food and medicines.

Wijesekera earlier said the Sri Lankan government would allow companies from oil-producing countries to enter the domestic market. — Bernama