KUALA LUMPUR: A strong earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale was detected at the Panama-Colombia border region at 11.05 am today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) in a statement today said the earthquake occurred 1,471km north of Iquitos, Peru, at a depth of 48km.

Initial assessment found no tsunami threat to Malaysia, it said. -Bernama