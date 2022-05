KUALA LUMPUR: A strong earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale struck Mindanao Island waters in the Philippines at 4.21 pm today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said the quake occurred 181km southwest of Tagum City at a depth of 10 kilometres.

However, early assessments found that the quake did not pose a tsunami threat to Malaysia. - Bernama