Study shows post pandemic work-life balance important for Singapore workers

SINGAPORE: About 94 per cent of workers in Singapore maintained that post-COVID-19 pandemic work-life balance is important, according to a study by Randstad, a human resources solutions agency.

The latest 2022 Randstad Workmonitor study was conducted between Feb 21 and March 13, this year with 1,000 locally-based respondents who were employed and aged between 18 and 67 years old in the republic.

The study which was released on Randstad’s website found that 77 per cent of respondents in the study said that flexibility in working location is important, but only 52 per cent reported that their employers provided them remote working options.

Likewise, four in five of the survey respondents value flexible working hours, but only 60 per cent of them reported being given this autonomy by their employers.

Nevertheless, as employers expect their workers to return to the office throughout the week, these work flexibilities will slowly disappear, said Randstad.

“This means that they have less time to spend with their families and friends over the weekend as they have to return to doing household chores and running errands,” said the agency.

Randstad noted that these changes can be disruptive to the workforce as they have already accustomed to working from home over the past two years.

Meanwhile, the study also found that 41 per cent of workers would rather be unemployed than feel unhappy in their jobs, with 52 per cent ready to quit if their jobs prevented them from enjoying life, indicating that employees were prioritising their life experiences over work.

The study also found 46 per cent of respondents aged between 45 and 54 said that they were willing to quit their job if it hindered them from enjoying their life.

In a post-pandemic future with hybrid work becoming the norm, Randstad said a large proportion of the workforce has had the chance to re-evaluate their career and life priorities.

“Many workers are now looking for employers that provide a positive workplace culture and can provide greater well-being support as well as clear communication, relevant training programmes and a strong management team,” said the agency. - Bernama