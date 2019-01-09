Suriname police make record drug bust

PARAMARIBO, SURINAME: Suriname police have made the biggest drug seizure in the tiny South American country’s history, authorities said on Wednesday after more than 2,000kg of cocaine were reportedly found.

“The biggest bust ever was around 1,300kg and this is likely to be more,“ said Roy Baidjnath Panday, Suriname’s prosecutor general.

Local media reports claim 2,300kg worth around €100 million (US$115 million) were seized on Tuesday at the Jules Sedney port in the capital Paramaribo.

The drugs were hidden between sacks of rice and destined for the French oversees territory of Guadeloupe, from where they were to be exported to the French mainland.

Police have arrested Nitender Oemrawsingh, owner of the Nivash Rice Company responsible for the shipment.

The customs clearance officer has also been detained.

Last year, police seized a submersible vessel built by traffickers, detaining seven Colombians and a Cuban.

Two weeks later, they intercepted a Brazilian plane with 500kg of cocaine on board. — AFP