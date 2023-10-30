Suspect held as death toll in South India blasts rises to three

NEW DELHI: The death toll in the blasts at a religious gathering in the southern Indian state of Kerala has risen to three.

Three explosions took place during a prayer meeting of the Christian sect Jehovah’s Witnesses in the Kalamassery area of Kochi on Sunday morning.

One man, identified as Dominic Martin, has been detained by police under terrorism charges.

The suspect is associated with the Christian denomination and was upset with it as he thought the sect was “anti-national”, according to local media reports.

The Kerala police were investigating his motives and the claim that he planted the explosives.

One girl succumbed to her injuries, taking the death toll to three, on Monday.

Dozens of people were injured at the meeting where 2,500 had gathered from various parts of Kerala. - Bernama.