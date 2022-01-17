Suspected drones hit UAE as Yemen rebels announce military attack

ABU DHABI: Suspected drones set off an explosion and a fire in Abu Dhabi on Monday as Yemen’s Huthi rebels announced “military operations” in the United Arab Emirates.

“Small flying objects” were found as three petrol tanks exploded in an industrial area and a fire was ignited at the airport, police said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

“Preliminary investigations indicate the detection of small flying objects, possibly belonging to drones, that fell in the two areas and may have caused the explosion and fire,“ a police statement said.

Separately, the Huthis said they were about to announce details of military operations in the UAE, which would be a major escalation in the seven-year war.

“The armed forces announced that they will announce important military operations in the UAE in the coming hours,“ tweeted military spokesman Yahya Saree.

Drone attacks are a hallmark of the Huthis' assaults on Saudi Arabia, the UAE ally which is leading the coalition fighting for Yemen's government in the grinding civil war. - AFP