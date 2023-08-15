Taliban mark two years since Kabul takeover, declare national holiday

ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan’s militant Taliban rulers on Tuesday marked the second anniversary of their return to power by declaring a national holiday, reported dpa news agency.

On August 15, 2021, Taliban fighters entered the Afghan capital Kabul and stormed the country’s presidential palace after more than two decades without facing any resistance from the internationally-backed Afghan government forces and amid a chaotic withdrawal of NATO forces.

Taliban authorities held official events across different Afghan provinces on Tuesday to mark two years under their rule, celebrating what they called “Afghanistan’s Independence Day from the US occupation.”

“The conquest of Kabul proved once again that no one can control the proud nation of Afghanistan and guarantee their stay in this country,“ the Taliban government said in a statement published in several languages, including in English.

Speaking at an event in Kabul, the Taliban’s deputy prime minister Abdul Salam Hanafi called for good relations with all the countries of the world.

So far, no country in the world has recognised the Taliban’s de facto government.

Hanafi said that if the world wants the elimination of drugs and the end of illegal migration, governments should support the implementation of huge development projects in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, many Afghans commemorated August 15 as a dark day in the country’s history and changed their profile pictures on social media to black.

Since taking control of the country once again, the Taliban have drastically restricted human rights. The Islamists had initially promised to govern more moderately than during their reign of terror from 1996 to 2001, but their rule has become increasingly draconian, with severe restrictions placed on girls and women.

Tens of thousands of Afghans have sought asylum in different countries across the world to avoid persecution.-Bernama