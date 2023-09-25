Ten people killed in Boko Haram attack in Nigeria

ABUJA: At least 10 individuals were killed in an attack carried out by Boko Haram militants in northeastern Nigeria’s Mafa local government area of Borno state, a report said Sunday.

The terrorist organisation targeted workers in the fields, leaving nine others abducted, Anadolu Agency reported citing Nigerian daily, The Punch.

Since its emergence in the early 2000s, Boko Haram has been a relentless threat in Nigeria, resulting in the tragic loss of tens of thousands of lives through acts of mass violence since 2009.

Additionally, the group has extended its reign of terror to neighbouring countries, including Cameroon, Chad, and Niger, since 2015. -Bernama-Andalou