Thai official: Malaysia is the next frontier for Thai franchises

BANGKOK: Malaysia is poised to become the next frontier for Thai franchises, especially in the food and beverages sector, said Thai deputy government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek.

She said Malaysia has been keen to expand its franchise business with Thailand.

“Malaysia is a potential market for Thai franchisers, especially in food and beverages.

“Franchisers are encouraged to participate in international trade shows to connect with other businesses, explore new markets, and stay up-to-date on the latest franchise trends,” she said in a statement.

Ratchada said six Thai franchise businesses are currently operating in Malaysia -- Cafe Amazon, Black Canyon, Doi Chaang Coffee, Tummour, Bar B Q Plaza, and Smart Brain.

She added that Malaysia-based franchise businesses in Thailand included Secret Recipe, Laundry Bar, and Unisense, among others.

Meanwhile, Ratchada said Malaysia had been Thailand’s top Asean trade partner.

She said Thailand and Malaysia border trade accounted for 35 per cent of the total trade value between the two countries, with a total border trade value of 336.12 billion baht (100 baht = RM13.20) in 2022.

She said Thailand’s major export products to Malaysia were automobiles, auto parts, refined petroleum, computers and computer parts.

“Thai businesses that have recently flourished in Malaysia are agro products and processed food (especially Halal products), Thai restaurants and shops, tourism-related businesses, and construction,” she said.

Ratchada said caretaker Prime Minister Prayuth Chan o-cha was pleased with the constant Thailand and Malaysia trade growth.

“Prayuth was confident that mutual trade value would reach US$30 billion (US$ 1=RM4.56) by 2025 as targeted,” she said.

She added that a meeting of the Ministerial Joint Trade Committee (JTC) was planned for the end of this year.

Ratchada said Thailand’s Department of Trade Negotiations has recently met with the delegation led by Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) secretary-general Datuk Azman Mohd Yusof to discuss the promotion of franchise business, promoting fair domestic trade, and reviving border trade.

Ratchada said the Thai government also strived to organise marketing campaigns, seek new trade partners, and regularly support Thai investments in Malaysia through campaigns such as “I Love Thailand Fair” to promote Thai Halal food.

Besides that, she said Thailand would be setting up a pavilion at the Malaysia International Halal Showcase.

“The pavilion will showcase a variety of Thai food products and restaurants certified with the ‘Thai Select’ mark.

“Thailand will also be working to create a network between the Selangor and Federal Territory Engineering and Motor Parts Traders Association and Federation of Thai Industries’ automotive industry,” she said.

Ratchada also underscored the Thai prime minister’s support of Thailand-Malaysia cooperation promotion in all dimensions and at all levels for the two countries to grow together in a sustainable manner.-Bernama