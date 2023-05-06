Thai PM Prayuth expresses condolences to India over train tragedy

BANGKOK: Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan o-cha today expressed his condolences over the tragic train accident in the eastern Indian state of Odisha.

In a statement from the Foreign Ministry, Prayuth on behalf of the Royal Thai Government and the people of the Kingdom of Thailand, extended his heartfelt condolences both to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and the bereaved families of the devastating incident.

“I have learned with deep sorrow of the deaths and injuries caused by the tragic multiple train collision in Balasore District, Odisha, on June 2.

“We solemnly grieve with the people of the Republic of India and send our best wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai also extended his condolences to his Indian counterpart, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

“It is with profound sadness to learn of the tragic multiple train collision in Odisha on Friday, which resulted in numerous loss of lives and injuries.

“In this time of grief, I would like to express my sincere sympathies to Your Excellency and to the bereaved families, as well as the people of India,” he said.

In the tragic incident on Friday, at least 275 people were killed and more than 1,100 were left injured.

Media reported that the tragedy, one of the India’s deadliest rail disasters in decades, was caused by an error in the electronic signalling system that led a train to wrongly change tracks and crash into a freight train.-Bernama