Thai woman among dead in Türkiye earthquake

BANGKOK: A Thai woman has died in the deadly earthquake which jolted southern Türkiye on Monday.

Director-General of the Department of Information and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Kanchana Patarachoke said the ministry has received a report from the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara that a Thai national has died in the earthquake.

“Her body was recovered from the ruins of a collapsed building in Iskenderun, an earthquake-affected city.

“The embassy has notified the family of the deceased, and will expedite coordination with Turkish authorities on the relevant procedures,” she said on Wednesday.

MFA expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased.

To date, more than 12,000 people have been killed and at least 62,914 were injured after two strong earthquakes jolted southern Türkiye on Monday.

In a visit to the quake-hit region to inspect rescue and relief efforts, Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said a total of 6,444 buildings had been destroyed.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, struck 10 provinces and affected more than 13 million people, Anadolu Agency has reported. - Bernama