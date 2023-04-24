Thailand exploring ways to repatriate mistreated elephant from Sri Lanka

BANGKOK: Thailand continues to look for ways to bring home Sak Surin, an elephant gifted to Sri Lanka in 2001 for medical treatment, following concerns from animal rights groups about the alleged mistreatment of the animal.

Kanchana Patarachoke, the foreign ministry’s spokeswoman, said in a statement that the government has asked Sri Lanka to return Sak Surin to Thailand for treatment, which has been provided since February of this year.

“The Natural Resources and Environment Ministry is in the process of confirming budget allocation to arrange for the proper mode of transport back to Thailand for Sak Surin to receive further treatment.

“Sak Surin now awaits its return to Thailand,” she said in a statement.

Sak Surin is one of three elephants that were gifted by Thailand to Sri Lanka as a goodwill ambassador for Thailand.

However, last year, animal rights groups have lodged complaints alleging mistreatment, resulting in a serious deterioration in its health condition.

Kanchana said the Foreign Ministry has been closely monitoring the well-being and condition of Sak Surin and has been liaising closely with the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry as well as the Royal Thai Embassy in Colombo.

“Sak Surin had been transferred to Dehiwala Zoological Garden in Sri Lanka for further treatment since November 2022.

“Since then, the elephant’s health has improved, although Sak Surin is still unable to bend his left front leg,” she said.

Kanchana said the image of Sak Surin which has circulated on social media is an old picture.

“A veterinarian and a Thai mahout have been monitoring Sak Surin’s condition closely and have been providing treatment to the elephant,” she said.

Local media has reported that Sak Surin’s return to Thailand has faced obstacles.

Varawut Silpa-archa, the minister of the environment and natural resources, is said to have looked at other methods of repatriation, such as transport by C-130 and by ship. Due to the elephant’s size and the severity of its wounds, these ideas were deemed unsuitable. - Bernama