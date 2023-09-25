Thailand PM vows to end recreational use of cannabis

BANGKOK: Srettha Thavisin, Thailand’s prime minister has said that he is against the recreational use of cannabis and has vowed to restrict the use of marijuana for medical purposes.

In an interview with Bloomberg Television on Sept 20, Srettha said that the law would need to be rewritten.

“It needs to be rectified. We can have that regulated for medical use only.”

He added that there cannot be a middle ground for the recreational usage of cannabis, as the drug use has been “widespread lately.”

In June, 2022, Thailand became the first country in Asia to decriminalise marijuana.

According to the South China Morning Post, following the move to declassify marijuana as a narcotic, has led to a mushrooming of nearly 6,000 dispensaries all over the country.

Currently in Thailand, people older than 20 and who are not pregnant or breastfeeding are legally allowed to consume cannabis.