Thailand proposes free Covid-19 booster shots for tourists

BANGKOK: Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry proposed to provide free COVID-19 booster shots to tourists entering the kingdom in a bid to attract more international travellers to the kingdom.

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said providing free booster shots for tourists was a worthwhile investment as vaccine prices were now low.

“I will discuss the possibility of providing booster shots to tourists from all countries who want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Thailand.

“I think it is worthwhile. It will be like a promotion to draw more foreign tourists to visit Thailand.

“Each vaccine shot will cost just a few hundred baht while each foreign tourist will spend an average of 40,000 baht in Thailand per trip, including a 7 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) of 2,800 baht,” he was quoted as saying by The Nation Thailand.

Phiphat said the proposal would be discussed during a meeting with the Public Health Ministry and Transport Ministry on Jan 5. The meeting will also discuss preparations for the return of Chinese tourists.

He said the ministry would offer free COVID-19 vaccines to tourism industry workers ahead of the return of Chinese tourists.

China, the world’s largest outbound tourism market before COVID shut down global travel, announced the relaxation of its inbound quarantine on Jan 8. Countries including Thailand are bracing for the return of Chinese tourists.

Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Yuthasak Supasorn projected that about 300,000 Chinese tourists would visit Thailand in the first three months of next year.

Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said the number of tourist arrivals would rise further if Chinese tourists return.

Thailand, one of Asia’s most popular travel destinations, is set to welcome at least 20 million tourists and generate tourism receipts of 2.38 trillion baht (US$64.5 billion). - Bernama