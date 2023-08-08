Thailand rolling out marketing plan to attract long-haul travelers

BANGKOK: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is rolling out a marketing plan to attract long-haul travelers from Europe, North America, and the Middle East to ensure total tourism revenue reaches 1.62 trillion baht (100 baht = RM13.10) by the end of this year.

Deputy Government Spokesperson, Ratchada Thanadirek said data showed tourists from these three regions generally spent longer days and money.

In the first half of 2023, she said Thailand welcomed a total of 3,785,330 long-haul tourists including 2,933,660 Europeans, 620,474 Americans, and 231,206 Middle Easterners.

“Based on an analysis of tourist behavior during the first three months of 2023, European tourists spent an average of 19.4 days and 71,718 baht per person per trip. Middle Eastern tourists spent an average of 16.17 days and 99,172 baht per person per trip, while American tourists spent an average of 15.26 days and 76,297 baht per person per trip.

“It is expected that Thailand will welcome over 7 million long-haul tourists in 2023, generating total revenue of over 600 billion baht,” she said in a statement.

In addition to its existing offices in New York and Los Angeles, Ratchada said TAT plans to open a new office in Chicago, United States to target tourists from Middle America and Canada, as well as charter tourists.

TAT also planned to open a new office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to target tourists from the Middle East and North Africa.

“Saudi Arabia has become a high potential market for tourism following the country’s normalization of diplomatic relations with Thailand in 2022,” she said.

She added that the number of Saudi tourists visiting Thailand between January 1 and July 10 this year was 75,652, the highest among all Middle Eastern countries.

She added that the government strives to promote sustainable, balanced, and environmental-friendly tourism development, while implementing tourism plans and policies to accommodate the needs of tourists.-Bernama