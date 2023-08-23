Thailand’s ex-PM Thaksin moves to police general hospital first day in detention

BANGKOK: Thailand’s former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra was hospitalised in a police hospital for treatment of health problems on his first day in detention after returning from exile.

In a statement, deputy director-general of the Department of Corrections, Sitthi Sutivong, said Thaksin had chest tightness, high blood pressure, low blood oxygen level and insomnia when detained at the prison medical ward of the Bangkok Remand Prison.

After considering his medical records, doctors are of the opinion that Thaksin should receive treatment at the Police General hospital which is equipped with better medical devices.

“Thaksin was taken to the Police General Hospital at 12.20 am (local time) on Wednesday. Prison staff was deployed in line with regulations of the Correction Department,” he said.

The 74-year-old returned to Thailand on Tuesday after a 15-year self-imposed exile.

The Supreme Court sentenced the former prime minister to eight years in prison. He was later taken to the Bangkok Remand Prison.

Meanwhile, the Police General Hospital said Thaksin’s illnesses required urgent treatment and he was referred to the hospital for better medical care.

“Thaksin arrived at the hospital about 1 am (local time) on Wednesday,” it said in a statement. -Bernama