Thailand’s jailed ex-PM Thaksin suffers from fatigue and stress, says daughter

BANGKOK: Thailand’s jailed former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has been suffering from fatigue and stress since last week, says his daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

As criticisms grow that Thaksin being accorded special treatment after being transferred to the hospital a few hours into his first night in prison, Paetongtarn told the media that Thaksin’s condition was a result of his Covid-19 infection in 2020.

She added that Thaksin was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) for nine days and hospitalized for a month in 2020.

“I am more concerned about his heart... Doctors are monitoring everything, from his medical history to his treatments and surgery.

“He (Thaksin) will remain at the Police General Hospital for the time being. There is no plan to move him to a private hospital because the medical team at the Police General Hospital is good,” she told reporters at the Pheu Thai party headquarters Tuesday, a day after visiting her father in hospital.

Paetongtarn added that when she met him on Monday, Thaksin’s morale remained strong and that he was glad to meet her.

The 74-year-old Thaksin returned Thailand last Tuesday after a 15-year self-imposed exile. On the same day the Supreme Court sentenced the former prime minister to eight years in prison.

He was hospitalised at Police General Hospital for health problems few hours into his first night in the Bangkok Remand Prison. Thaksin complained of chest pains, high blood pressure, low blood oxygen level and insomnia when detained at the prison medical ward.

When asked how long Thaksin will be at the Police General Hospital, Paetongtarn said that she had asked asked the doctor today on this but did not get an answer.

“There are many factors. In case of emergency, it is necessary because father is elderly,” she said.

Meanwhile, Paetongarn said Thaksin will decide whether to seek a royal pardon.

“It is up to him to decide when and how to proceed... The process (drafting a pardon request) will take time,” she said.

Local media reported that an anti-Thaksin group has lodged a complaint with the Corrections Department opposing Thaksin’s attempt to seek a royal pardon, arguing that corruption cases should not be entitled to clemency because they have gravely damaged the country’s governance and reputation. -Bernama