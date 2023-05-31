Thailand’s Move Forward-led coalition forms transition committee

BANGKOK: Thailand’s Move Forward Party-led coalition has set up a transition committee as it prepares to form the next government after stunning win in the May 14 election.

Move Forward Party’s leader and the coalition’s prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat (pix) said the party representatives of the alliance will convene weekly until they formally take power.

“Our work is proceeding smoothly, and we are committed to working together to solve the problems of the people to the best of our abilities,” he said on Tuesday.

He added that the distribution of cabinet positions would be addressed at a later date.

Meanwhile, the eight-party coalition also reached an agreement to form seven working groups aimed at addressing various issues including on electricity, diesel, and energy prices, drought and El Nino, constitutional amendment, environmental concerns and PM2.5 pollution, economy and SMEs, and drug-related issues.

The working groups will hold regular meetings to provide updates to the transition committee.

On the house speaker position, where Move Forward and Pheu Thai have publicly squabbled, Pita said it would be settled as soon as possible.

Move Forward Party won 151 out of the 500 seats in the House of Representatives in the May 14 election while Pheu Thai, which is linked to Thailand’s self-exiled former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, won 141 seats. Both agreed to form a coalition with another six parties - Prachachat, Thai Sang Thai, Pue Thai Rumphlang, Thai Liberal Party, Fair Party, and Plung Sungkom Mai.

The coalition was formed with 313 of the 500 seats in the house of representatives which has 400 seats for winning constituency candidates and 100 party seats allocated on a proportional representation basis. However, it needs another 64 votes to secure Pita as the next prime minister. The 250 senators elected by the previous government will also decide on the new prime minister.

The Election Commission has until July 13 to officially certify the election results which will enable the convening of the first session of parliament and the subsequent selection of the prime minister. -Bernama