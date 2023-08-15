Thailand’s move forward party will not back Pheu Thai’s PM bid

BANGKOK: Move Forward Party (MFP), the biggest winner in Thailand’s general election will not endorse and vote for its former ally, Pheu Thai Party’s prime minister nominee when the Parliament convenes, stating it is against the will of the people.

MFP’s secretary general Chaithawat Tulathon said all of the party’s Members of Parliament (MPs) had unanimously approved the decision at a meeting today.

“The formation of the government now contradicts the people’s voice,” he said in a statement.

He added that MFP would not support a Pheu Thai-led coalition government that is allied with pro-military parties.

MFP, which won 151 seats and made it the biggest winner in the general elections had failed in its bid to form a government following its plan to amend laws that criminalise royal insult, particularly Article 112 of the criminal code or lèse-majesté.

Pheu Thai Party, which came second in the May 14 general election with 141 seats abandoned MFP early this month and is now forming and leading a coalition with eight other parties, including Bhumjaithai Party, a member of the outgoing government, in an attempt to break the political impasse to form a new government.

At present, the coalition has a total of 238 seats in the 500-member House of Representatives. However, it was still short of the required backing, which needed to be supplemented by support from the 250 Senators in the Senate as a prime minister needed 376 votes in the 750-member bicameral Parliament to form a government.

Pheu Thai is expected to nominate real estate tycoon Srettha Thavisin as its choice for prime minister.

Meanwhile, Pheu Thai Party leader, Chonlanan Srikaew said the party respects MFP’s decision.

He said the party is confident that it will receive more than 375 votes to ensure the election of its prime ministerial candidate and the formation of the next government.

“We will work with all parties,” he said.

Pheu Thai deputy leader, Phumtham Wechayachai said the party has no option but to join with two-junta-backed parties - United Thai Nation and Palang Pracharath in order to avoid forming a minority government, The Nation reported.

The Parliament sitting is expected to be held on Aug 18 or Aug 22.-Bernama