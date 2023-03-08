Thailand’s political gridlock continues as PM vote postponed again

BANGKOK: The vote for Thailand’s next prime minister has been postponed again, prolonging the almost three-month political gridlock since the May 14 general election.

Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha said the vote scheduled for Friday could only be held after the Constitutional Court rules on a appeal by Move Forward Party (MFP).

Earlier today, Thailand’s Constitutional Court said it needed more time and details to review a petition against a parliament move last month to ban MFP’s party leader Pita Limjaroenrat from seeking renomination as prime minister.

“We have to wait for the Constitutional Court’s decision on August 16 before deciding when we will have the next vote again,“ he said.

The court set Aug 16 as the new date to consider the plea that was moved by the nation’s Ombudsman.

After the May 14 general election, MFP and Pheu Thai formed a coalition with six other parties collectively securing 312 seats from the 500-seat House of Representatives.

The coalition needed additional support to secure the necessary 375 votes of the 750-member bicameral Parliament that includes 250 senators to form a government.

Pita Limjaroenrat of MPF failed to muster enough support on July 13 to be elected as the new prime minister. A procedural vote six days later ruled that he could not be nominated for the second time, ending Pita’s quest to be prime minister.

Following this, Pheu Thai took over the responsibility to lead the coalition.

On Wednesday, Pheu Thai Party, Thailand’s second-largest party in the lower house announced a new coalition in its bid to form a government without MFP that has 151 seats.

Pheu Thai, which won 141 seats in the May 14 General Election Election said it will nominate real estate magnate Srettha Thavisin as its prime ministerial candidate.-Bernama