Thailand’s prime ministerial frontrunner Pita tested positive for Covid-19

BANGKOK: Thailand’s prime ministerial frontrunner Pita Limjaroenrat has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 42-year-old Move Forward Party leader, who has been actively meeting supporters nationwide after the party’s stunning win in May 14 General Election, posted on his Twitter account @Pita_MFP that he experienced COVID-19 symptoms on Sunday.

Pita who received six doses of the vaccine said he tested positive using the Antigen Test Kits (ATK) on Tuesday.

“I had mild symptoms...Please allow me to isolate at home and suspend all activities to prevent the spread of the virus,” he posted.

He also urged people who had been in contact with him over the past week to look out for any symptoms.

Following Pita’s positive COVID-19 test, the meeting of Move Forward-led coalition, which was scheduled to take place on Thursday to discuss the formation of a new government, will be postponed to next week.-Bernama