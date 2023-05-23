Thailand sends humanitarian aid for cyclone-hit Myanmar

BANGKOK: Thailand delivered humanitarian aid to cyclone-hit Myanmar.

In a statement, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said two special flights by the Royal Thai Air Force carrying the royal donation of humanitarian assistance from King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida for those affected by Cyclone Mocha in Myanmar arrived at Mingaladon Airport, Yangon, Myanmar at 10 am (local time) today.

The aforementioned royal donation of humanitarian assistance comprised a number of tents, blankets, towels, household remedies, dried food, and other necessary relief items.

Ambassador of Thailand to Myanmar, Mongkol Visitstump handed over the royal donation of humanitarian assistance to Myanmar’s Foreign Minister U Than Swe and Yangon Region Social Welfare Minister U Aung Win Thein and other representatives.

“The humanitarian relief aids were supported by both the Thai public and private sectors, including Thai Red Cross Society, Thai Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade of Thailand, PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP), SCG, and the Thai-Myanmar Association for Friendship,” it said.

On Monday, on behalf of the people and the government, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan o-cha conveyed his deepest condolences for the cyclone’s widespread impact on the lives and properties of the Myanmar people.

Prayuth also expressed his sincere hope that Myanmar would be able to overcome this difficult period soon.

“Thailand stands ready to provide full support in all areas as needed by Myanmar,” he said.

This assistance is part of a broader humanitarian relief efforts from Thailand to Myanmar through various channels, which are bilateral level with strong collaboration between public and private sectors, and through ASEAN.

Thailand is following the situation closely and ready to provide further assistance as needed by Myanmar. - Bernama