Thailand tops family travel destinations in Asia - 12Go

KUALA LUMPUR: Thailand ranked first in the list of the most favoured destinations by family travellers for summer 2023, according to 12Go, an online travel agency primarily based in and serving the Asian travel market by selling tickets online for buses, ferries and trains.

According to 12Go in a statement, the analysis showed the 10 countries in Asia that have been favoured among its travellers, and the list includes travel insights about top destinations in Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, India, Singapore and Sri Lanka.

Thailand secures first place, with Chiang Mai, Bangkok and Koh Samui emerge as the prime family vacation destinations.

Meanwhile, Indonesia grabs second place with Sanur, Nusa Penida and Gili Islands, while Vietnam takes third place with its captivating trio of Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ninh Binh.

The Philippines who came in fourth showcases popular family destinations such as Bohol, Cebu and Manila, and in fifth place is Malaysia with its trio of Kuala Lumpur, Malacca and Pahang.

Cambodia claims sixth place with Phnom Penh and Siem Reap; seventh place goes to India, with the iconic cities of Agra, Jaipur and Delhi; and Sri Lanka claims the eighth spot, featuring popular places for summer travel, including Kandy and Nuwara Eliya.

Ninth place belongs to Japan, presenting the dynamic cities of Tokyo and Kyoto and rounding off the list is the vibrant city-state of Singapore.

The list was based on the comprehensive ticket data gathered by the company. Analysing the tickets sold throughout the year, 12Go identified the travel destinations that resonated the most with the customers.

12Go's top ten family travel destinations are amazing sources for enriching experiences, memorable adventures and family time. -Bernama