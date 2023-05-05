Thailand welcomes 8.5 million tourists from Jan-April

BANGKOK: Thailand welcomed 8.5 million tourists in the first four months of 2023, bringing in tourism receipts of 353.3 billion baht.

During the first quarter of the year, Malaysians made up the top five international visitors to the kingdom.

Anucha Burapachaisri, acting government spokesperson, reported that 8,596,452 international visitors visited Thailand in total.

“In April, there were 2.13 million international tourists who visited Thailand, where Malaysian tourists topped the list with 367,530 people, followed by China (328,375) and India (131,230).

“It is expected that more than 520,000 tourists will arrive in Thailand in the first week of May (May 1 to 7) following the Labour Day holidays in Malaysia, China and Vietnam,” he said in a statement.

Anucha said Prime Minister, Prayuth Chan-o-Cha expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by various agencies to revive Thailand’s tourism industry.

“This is a positive sign that Thailand remains a top destination choice for tourists,” he said.

Thailand is targetting between 25 and 30 million foreign tourists to visit the kingdom this year as the tourism sector is seeing a quick rebound.

Thailand, one of Asia’s most popular travel destinations, was visited by nearly 40 million people in 2019. - Bernama