Three killed in shelling in Kharkiv

KHARKIV: Russian shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, killed three people on Monday, officials said, a day after the bombardment claimed six lives.

Prosecutors said one shell fell on a children’s playground and killed a man and a woman.

The head of a medical emergency centre, Viktor Zabashta told Interfax-Ukraine news agency that another strike on a humanitarian aid distribution point killed one person and injured six more.

AFP journalists in Kharkiv heard a series of constant explosions throughout the morning.

Six people were killed and 24 injured during shelling of the city on Sunday, according to the latest toll from the governor. Three more people were killed in shelling in the surrounding region.

Kharkiv, which has a population of 1.5 million people, was the scene of fierce fighting for several days at the start of the Russian offensive but has always remained under the control of Ukrainian forces. - AFP