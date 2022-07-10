Three students dead after wall collapse in South jakarta

JAKARTA: Three students were killed and two others injured after the boundary wall of a school collapsed in Cilandak, South Jakarta due to heavy rains.

Incessant rainfall in the capital city on Thursday and subsequent flooding of a river led to the school’s wall to collapse, according to District Disaster Management Agency in a statement.

The school building is located near a river and on low land, its spokesperson Michael, who goes by one name, said, adding that officers are continuing to collect data.

Both the deceased and the injured were shifted to the hospital, while authorities have sent workers to clear the rubble and debris. - Bernama