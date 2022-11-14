Tokyo courts evacuated, trials rescheduled after bomb threats

TOKYO: Two courts in Tokyo were forced to evacuate and cancel trials early Monday afternoon after receiving bomb threats, Xinhua quoted a local media report.

According to Japan’s public broadcaster NHK, the Tokyo High Court cancelled its trials and evacuated visitors after someone threatened to blow up the government building at around 1.30 pm local time on Monday.

The building is located in central Tokyo, along with the high court, which also houses the Tokyo District Court.

Access to the building was prohibited until police were consulted, local media said.

Trials scheduled for Monday afternoon, meanwhile, will be held later in the day or rescheduled for another day, the courts said.

One of the trial sessions scheduled to be held was the high court’s ruling over a vote weight disparity in the upper house election this July.

A number of other high courts in the country have ruled that the upper house election in July was held in a state of unconstitutionality in terms of vote-value disparities.

The Immigration Services Agency of Japan received an e-mail at around 3:25 a.m. local time saying, “I will blow up the Tokyo District Court at 1.34 pm local time Monday,“ local police said, adding the message included the name of a male individual.

The police said that the local fire department received a similar threat via e-mail, as reported by local media. - Bernama