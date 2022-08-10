Traumatized parents cope with the loss of their loved ones in Uthai Sawan massacre

UTHAI SAWAN: Family members and relatives on Friday were seen laying white roses on the steps of the childcare centre, which was the scene of Thursday’s knife and gun rampage in Uthai Sawan in Nong Bua Lamphu province, about 500 km northeast of Bangkok.

A total of 37 people including 24 children aged between two to four years old were killed in the assault by a 34-year-old sacked policeman that shocked the world.

Grief-stricken and traumatized parents who lost their children in the tragedy were seen hugging each other offering consolation and strength.

Heartbroken Panida Prawana still traumatized after finding out her two-year-old son was among those killed in the massacre on Thursday.

The 19-year-old mother rushed to the childcare centre on a motorbike after hearing about the shooting.

“It was too late. When I arrived, a teacher informed me that my son is gone. He is dead.

“I came home and cried all night. I can’t sleep and I can’t eat. I am speechless. I am heartbroken,” she told Bernama.

Local media reported that three boys and a girl who survived the attack were being treated in hospital.

The perpetrator, who was discharged over drug offenses and facing trial on a drugs charge, fled the scene in a vehicle. He went home killed his wife and son before fatally shooting himself. Police said most of the 22 children aged between two to four years old were stabbed to death.

Meanwhile, the autopsies of 37 bodies died in the rampage have been completed.

Permanent secretary for Public Health Ministry Dr Opas Karnkawinpong said all the bodies will be handed over to families and relatives today for religious rites.

National police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapat said preliminary report showed no drugs in the gunman’s body.

“Unemployment, money or family problems could lead to stress and attacks,” he said.

On Friday, government buildings flew flags at half mast to mourn the victims. Earlier, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan o-cha arrived here on Friday and met victim’s families.

Prayuth and the government officials also laid flowers outside the daycare centre.

He also visited a local hospital to meet survivors from the incident and expressed his condolences in person as well as offered families moral support for their loss.

He ordered all relevant agencies to compensate victims and their families.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida scheduled to visit the Nong Bua Lam Phu Hospital and Udon Thani Hospital tonight to meet with victims and family members of Thursday’s massacre. - Bernama