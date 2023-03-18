Trump, his family failed to disclose foreign gifts worth almost US$300,000: House report

NEW YORK: Former United States President Donald Trump and his family failed to report foreign gifts worth nearly US$300,000 during his presidency, according to a report by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released on Friday.

Trump and his family received 117 unreported foreign gifts, valued at roughly US$291,000, reported Anadolu Agency.

Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner ad their children were also listed as recipients of some of the foreign gifts.

“The discovery of these unreported foreign gifts raises significant questions about why former President Trump failed to disclose these gifts to the public, as required by law,“ the report said.

The Foreign Gifts and Decorations Act prohibits the president and federal officials from keeping personal gifts from foreign governments worth more than “minimal value” -- an amount currently set at US$415.

Gifts over this amount must be publicly disclosed and turned over to the National Archives. - Bernama