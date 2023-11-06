Trump says US left without ammunition due to military assistance to Ukraine

MOSCOW: Former US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that military assistance to Ukraine had led to the depletion of US ammunition stocks, reported Sputnik.

“Right now, we don’t have any ammunition. Ukraine has the ammunition, all of it just about,“ Trump said, speaking to Republicans in the state of Georgia.

Trump noted that the United States during his presidency “had so much ammunition” and now “we have very little ammunition to protect ourselves.”

The former president also promised to achieve peace in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine within 24 hours if he is re-elected to the presidency next year.

Trump added that he is “the only candidate who can make this promise,“ claiming that he would prevent World War III.

On Friday, the US Defence Department said that Washington would provide a US$2.1 billion military aid package to Ukraine, which included munitions for air defence systems, as well as missiles and laser-guided rocket system munitions, among other things.-Bernama