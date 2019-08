ISTANBUL: Turkish authorities have stopped 330 migrants in northwestern Turkey including Afghans, Syrians and Palestinians from reaching Europe illegally, the state news agency reported on Sunday.

Turkish coast guard authorities, patrolling the region, carried out seven operations since Saturday night, the Anadolu news agency reported.

As a result, they seized 330 migrants who attempted to cross into the Greek island of Lesbos in boats from the Ayvacik district in the Canakkale province, it said.

Turkey is home to more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees — the highest number in the world. It is a transit country for migrants risking the perilous journeys to European Union countries.

A March 2016 deal between Ankara and the EU helped curb the flow of migrants arriving in Greece. — AFP