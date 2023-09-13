Turkiye, Russia hold talks to expand trade in national currencies - Source

Erdogan said switching to national currencies in bilateral cooperation between Ankara and Moscow is important.

ANKARA: Turkiye and Russia have begun to actively discuss the expansion of areas for transition to mutual settlements in national currencies, a source in the administration of the Turkish leader told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after an in-person meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, that the two countries have been increasingly using their national currencies for mutual transactions.

“We are now actively discussing with our Russian partners areas in which we can switch to national currencies. You know that the process has begun in the energy sector, in our cooperation on gas purchases. Economic relations between the two countries are developing in all areas, and we are accordingly fulfilling the instructions of our leaders, who pointed out the effectiveness of this step,“ the source said.

Ankara understands that the transition to national currencies in trade with Moscow will not be easy, but the parties have the necessary political will, the official added. -Bernama-Sputnik