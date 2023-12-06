Two earthquakes in span of two and a half hours hit Java island

JAKARTA: Two inland earthquakes of magnitude 4.0 and 2.5 hit East and West Java on Monday within a span of two and a half hours.

A 4.0-magnitude earthquake occurred at 8.04 am local time, with its epicentre at a depth of seven kilometres located six kilometres northwest of Bojonegoro.

The quake shook Bojonegoro and Tuban areas but no tsunami is expected, tweeted Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG).

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damages.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 2.5 had hit West Java at 5.32 am local time with tremors reportedly felt in Cianjur, Cugenang, Cipanas, Warungkondang, Cilaku and Cibeber.

BMKG said the epicentre is at a depth of 13 kilometres located five kilometres northwest of Cianjur.

The quake came six hours 20 minutes after the same area was hit by a magnitude 3.5 earthquake which injured at least two people and damaged two houses. -Bernama