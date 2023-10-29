Two people rescued, three still missing in Indonesia’s Aceh landslide

JAKARTA: Two individuals have been rescued, but three others remain missing in a landslide that occurred on the Sumatra-Aceh road in Subulussalam City, Aceh Province, on Friday night.

The landslide struck Jalan Lintas Medan near Lae Ikan Village, Penanggalan sub-district, following heavy rains at around 8 pm local time, according to Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency.

Cut Anita, a local regional disaster agency (BPBD), said the three missing persons include two civilians, and a police officer from Penanggalan.

“The search and rescue efforts for these missing persons continue under the coordination of Subulussalam BPBD,“ she said in a statement.

The debris from the landslide that obstructed the road has been cleared, she noted, adding that drivers have been advised to remain cautious when traveling during rainy weather as the risk of landslides still exists.

Based on weather forecasts from the meteorology agency (BMKG) for Sunday, the weather in the city is mostly expected to be partly cloudy.

However, heavy rain is predicted for the afternoon, with the potential for thunderstorms in the evening.

The agency also urged local authorities and residents to stay vigilant due to the potential for heavy rain that could lead to floods, flash floods, and landslides.-Bernama