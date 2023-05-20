Two strong earthquakes hit Loyalty islands (Updated)

HONG KONG: Two strong earthquakes measuring 6.0 and 7.3 on the Richter were detected southeast of the Loyalty Islands in the South Pacific this morning.

The Malaysian Meteorology Department (MetMalaysia) in a statement said the the first temblor occurred at 9.15 am with its epicentre at 913 kilometres (km) southwest of Nadi, Fiji at a depth of 58 km.

“The second earthquake occurred at 10.10 am 894 km southwest of Nadi, Fiji at a depth of 93 km,“ the statement said.

It added that both quakes did not pose a tsunami threat to Malaysia. - Bernama