Typhoon Yun-Yeung approaches east Japan

TOKYO: Tropical Storm Yun-yeung formed over the seas south of Japan is likely to hit eastern Japan’s Pacific Ocean side and make landfall on Friday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), reported Xinhua.

The weather agency said Yun-yeung was travelling north-northeast over the sea south of Japan at about 25 km per hour as of 9am local time on Thursday, adding that extremely heavy rain accompanied by thunder is expected in eastern and northern Japan through Saturday.

Weather officials said bands of heavy rain clouds may form around the Izu Islands in the Pacific south of Tokyo from Thursday night through Friday morning, warning of possible mudslides, floods in low-lying areas and swollen rivers.

In the 24 hours through Friday noon, as much as 250 mm of rain is expected in the Tokai region and the Izu Islands, and 150 mm in the Kanto-Koshin region.

In the 24 hours through Saturday noon, 100 to 200 mm of rain may fall in Kanto-Koshin, 100 to 150 mm in the Tohoku region, and 50 to 100 mm in Tokai and the Izu Islands. - Bernama