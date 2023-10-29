UAE requests emergency UN Security Council meeting on Gaza Strip

ANKARA: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday requested a United Nations Security Council (UNSC)emergency meeting to discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip in light of the Israeli “expanded ground” offensive in the enclave.

According to Anadolu Agency (AA), the request was made by the UAE’s mission spokesperson to the UN, Shahad Matar, on X.

“UAE has requested an emergency UNSC meeting to be convened as soon as possible in light of Israel’s announcement that it is “expanding ground operations” in Gaza,“ she said.

The UAE is a non-permanent member of the Security Council for 2022-2023.

The UAE’s Foreign Ministry condemned the Israeli ground operations early Saturday in Gaza and voiced “deep concern over the Israeli military escalation.”

The statement reiterated the UAE’s demand “for an immediate ceasefire to ensure that civilians and civilian institutions are not targetted.”

At least 7,703 Palestinians, including 3,595 children, have been killed, while the death toll in Israel stands at more than 1,400.

Gaza’s 2.3 million residents are also grappling with shortages of food, water, and medicine due to Israel’s blockade of the enclave. Only a few aid trucks have crossed into Gaza since the opening of the Rafah crossing point with Egypt last weekend. - Bernama, Anadolu.