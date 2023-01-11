UK King Charles III expresses regret over UK’s policy in Kenya during colonial era

MOSCOW: UK King Charles III has expressed regret over UK’s policy in Kenya during the colonial era, saying that it is necessary to acknowledge “the most painful times” in relations between the two countries, reported Sputnik.

“It is the intimacy of our shared history that has brought our people together. However, we must also acknowledge the most painful times of our long and complex relationship. The wrongdoings of the past are a cause of the greatest sorrow and the deepest regret,“ the king said at a dinner on Tuesday during his visit to Kenya, as quoted by broadcaster Citizen TV.

Charles III also spoke of atrocities committed by colonisers against local people in Kenya, calling it “abhorrent and unjustifiable.” The king expressed hope that the two countries would be able to “to build a bond for the years ahead.”

Charles III and Queen Camilla are visiting Kenya from October 31 - November 3 at the invitation of Kenyan President William Ruto. The visit to Kenya is King Charles III’s first official visit to Africa and a Commonwealth member country since acceding to the throne in September last year. Previously, he has paid three official visits to Kenya, in 1971, 1978 and 1987.-Bernama-Sputnik