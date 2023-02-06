UK rail passengers suffer fresh disruption and more strikes

LONDON: Strikes by railway workers in England continued on Friday, causing fresh travel disruption for passengers, reported German news agency (dpa).

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union employed by train operators across England walked out in a long-running dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

Train services were disrupted by the action, which comes almost a year after the RMT held its first strike in the same dispute.

Members of the drivers’ union Aslef walked out on Wednesday and will strike again on Saturday in their dispute over pay.

General secretary Mick Whelan told the PA news agency there is “no waning in enthusiasm” from train drivers to continue taking industrial action.

“We are determined to get a resolution and remain in this for the long haul.”

The Rail Delivery Group (RDG) said it expects around half of the network will shut down on Friday with around 50 per cent of normal services running.

During Aslef’s strike on Saturday, around 40 per cent of trains will run but there will be wide regional variations with some operators shut down.

Passenger Adam Hole said he is “very frustrated” with the strikes.

The 36-year-old jeweller, from London, said at Euston Station that he travels to Manchester a few times a year.

“We’ve had to get an earlier train and we’re not sure if it’s even going to be going there, to be honest,” he told PA.

“I’m very frustrated, I don’t know the ins and outs of it but it’s frustrating for everyone else.”-Bernama