UN Chief welcomes General Assembly plan to reject holocaust denial

MOSCOW: UN Secretary-General António Guterres has welcomed the adoption of the UN General Assembly’s resolution condemning any denial of the Holocaust, said Sputnik.

On Thursday, the General Assembly adopted the resolution without a vote. The resolution “rejects and condemns without any reservation any denial of the Holocaust as a historical event, either in full or in part”.

“We can never let down our guard in the face of increasing attempts to deny, distort or minimise the Holocaust. I welcome today’s adoption of the #UNGA resolution to condemn and actively combat the Holocaust denial. We will never forget,“ Guterres wrote on his Twitter page late Thursday.

The Holocaust, or the Shoah, is the genocide of European Jews by Nazi Germany and its satellites since the late 1930s until 1945, which left around 6 million Jews dead. - Bernama