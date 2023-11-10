UN says operation launched to provide food to 800,000 people in Gaza, West Bank

MOSCOW: The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) said Tuesday that it has launched an emergency operation to provide food to more than 800,000 people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, reported Sputnik.

“The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has launched an emergency operation to provide critical food assistance to over 800,000 people in Gaza and the West Bank who are facing dire circumstances, lacking access to food, water and essential supplies,“ WFP said in a statement.

WFP also called for the establishment of humanitarian corridors “to facilitate the entry of aid and humanitarian assistance into Gaza and appeals for the safe and unobstructed passage for its staff and essential commodities”, adding that it urgently requires US$17.3 million in the next four weeks to address the humanitarian crisis.

The agency noted that “all borders and check points between the West Bank and Gaza are closed, which is further exacerbating the crisis by preventing much-needed assistance from entering”.

WFP added that on Monday, together with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, it distributed ready-to-eat food to 73,000 people. -Bernama-Sputnik