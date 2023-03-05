Unesco awards press freedom prize to female journalists jailed in Iran

NEW YORK: Three prominent female Iranian journalists currently imprisoned in Iran have been awarded a prize celebrating press freedom, reported news agency dpa, quoting the United Nations’ cultural and scientific body Unesco.

Niloofar Hamedi, Elaheh Mohammadi and Narges Mohammadi were awarded the 2023 Unesco/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize in absentia yesterday evening.

“We are committed to honouring the brave work of Iranian female journalists whose reporting led to a historical women-led revolution,” said jury chair Zainab Salbi here.

“They paid a hefty price for their commitment to report on and convey the truth. And for that, we are committed to honouring them and ensuring their voices will continue to echo worldwide until they are safe and free.”

Narges is one of the best-known human rights activists in Iran and has written for a range of media organisations, according to Unesco. She is currently serving a 16-year sentence in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison.

Elaheh and Niloofar gained international prominence for their reporting on the death of the Iranian-Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly violating dress codes. Her death in September triggered the most severe protests in the country in decades.

Hamedi was arrested shortly after breaking the news of Mahsa’s death while Elaheh was arrested after reporting on the Kurdish woman’s funeral. They are also both being detained in Evin prison.

Iran’s judiciary describes the journalists as “foreign agents” and accuses them of endangering national security, among other things. – Bernama