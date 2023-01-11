UNESCO designates Venezuela’s capital as Creative City of Music

CARACAS: The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) on Tuesday designated the Venezuelan capital of Caracas as a Creative City of Music, reported Xinhua.

The agency said in a statement that on World Cities Day that fell on Tuesday this year, 55 cities around the world were selected to join the Creative Cities Network.

These new cities “were acknowledged for their strong commitment to harnessing culture and creativity as part of their development strategies, and displaying innovative practices in human-centred urban planning”, it explained.

Venezuelan Minister of Culture, Ernesto Villegas, congratulated the capital on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, saying the designation coincided with the birthday of Ali Primera, one of the country’s most emblematic musicians.

In July, Caracas Mayor Carmen Melendez announced that the government had applied for the UNESCO Creative City of Music designation on the 456th anniversary of the city’s foundation.-Bernama-Xinhua